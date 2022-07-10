Barcelona sanction increase in Robert Lewandowski offer

Robert Lewandowski is keen not to partake in preseason training with Bayern Munich if reports are to be believed, but he is running out of time before he will have to make that an official strike.

Bayern are set to begin preseason on Tuesday but with no deal agreed for his transfer to Barcelona, it looks as if he will either have to further challenge Bayern on the matter or return to work.

The negotiations between the two appear to have been ongoing since the beginning of June. According to Sport, Barcelona have sent three offers consisting of €30m, €32m and most recently €40m plus €10m in variables.

Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi believes €50m to be the magic number that will persuade Bayern to part with him and Sport also referenced a report from German outlet Sport1, which details that Barcelona will up their offer to somewhere in that region.

Aware that Bayern are unlikely to give up their star striker without a fight, the slow and patient negotiation has been assumed by Barcelona.

While it might persuade Bayern to give Lewandowski up, there is no doubt that spending €50m on a 34-year-old with a year left on his contract will be called into question. For the deal to be considered a success, Lewandowski would have to fire Barcelona to the La Liga or Champions League titles as anything else would like a reach on Barcelona’s part.