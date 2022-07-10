Barcelona missed out on Luis Campos following 2021 elections

Luis Campos has been the man entrusted with directing a transition period at Paris Saint-Germain, overseeing a team with Lionel Messi amongst its ranks. And yet in an alternate reality, he could have been doing the same for Barcelona.

During the Presidential elections last year, Joan Laporta’s rival Toni Freixa recruited Josep Maria Minguella in his campaign. The former agent and scout promised that he had already made a signing – Luis Campos. Ultimately, it never came to fruition as Freixa slumped to third place in the elections.

As of this summer Campos is acting as a sporting advisor to both PSG and Celta Vigo. Yet following their victory, Laporta’s team also made an approach for Campos, as per Sport.

Current Vice-President Rafa Yuste was apparently in advanced negotiations with Campos to add him into the recruitment department at Barcelona. However a key sticking point was the figurehead of Mateu Alemany, their current Sporting Director. It was undisputed that Alemany would be the top of the hierarchy as Sporting Director and Campos would have had to answer to him, which ultimately was the sticking point. For his part, Alemany was unwilling to have his wings clipped too.

It’s one of many sliding doors moments for Campos. Formerly a scout at Real Madrid, Los Blancos also tried to tempt the Portuguese back to the Santiago Bermabeu.

With all of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona courting his services, it is as good a sign as any that the Parisians have an excellent mind heading their operations. Whether he has the power of decision, as with Barcelona, might determine his chances of making an impact.