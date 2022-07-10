Atletico Madrid begin preseason training with 29 players in squad

Atletico Madrid have once again begun work ahead of the 2022-23 season, as Los Colchoneros aspire to far happier season this time round.

As was planned, the players returned to training in Madrid, but will depart for their usual preseason base in Soria. Diego Simeone had 29 players return to work with him on Sunday morning, with their loan players back, consisting of headliners Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez, followed by Manu Sanchez, Ivo Grbic, Nehuen Perez and Santiago Arias. New signings Axel Witsel and Samuel Lino were also present.

Despite being on first team contracts, Vitolo, Marcos Paulo and Santiago Arias were all given permission to be absent. They are absolved of the whole preseason in order to look for a new team. Rodrigo Riquelme will leave on loan too but Simeone was keen to see him work with the first team – Mundo Deportivo say he is close to loan move to Mallorca, despite interest from Valencia.

Following a disappointing season last time out, Diego Simeone will be looking to recover the essence of his team from two seasons ago that fought their way to a title. The sensation from last season was that Atleti were too easy to play against.