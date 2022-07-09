Xavi Hernandez intrigued by option of Miralem Pjanic at Barcelona

Barcelona are trying to offload several players this summer and it’s been made clear to those players that they should not expect to hang onto the first team this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that list includes the likes of Neto Murara, Riqui Puig, Rey Manaj, Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti, while Clement Lenglet has already departed for Barcelona on loan to Tottenham.

Those players have been told that they will not be coming on their preseason tour to the USA on the 16th of July.

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic does not find himself in that group however. A further report says that while there is no obvious exit on the horizon for Pjanic, manager Xavi Hernandez is happy to give him a chance in preseason.

While his high salary makes it likely that Sporting Director Mateu Alemany will be doing everything possible to find a new home for him, it does open the door for Pjanic. Despite two seasons considerably off the level that Barcelona are looking for, in theory Pjanic is capable of the style Barcelona want to play. That said, his ability to keep up with the intensive pressing game that Xavi desires maybe the final nail in his Barcelona career.