Samuel Umtiti’s move from Barcelona on the verge of collapse

Barcelona have had multiple close calls with Samuel Umtiti – for some three seasons the Blaugrana have been open to offloading the French defender. It appears they are in for another one.

Earlier in the week, it had appeared as if Umtiti was set to leave on loan to Rennes and reunite with former manager Bruno Genesio. Yet late in the week on Friday it was revealed that Rennes were having doubts about his physical condition.

On Saturday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that information and added an extra detail; Rennes are trying to sign young Brazilian defender Morato from Benfica.

Rennes are set to leave negotiations for Samuel Umtiti, as they want to sign Morato from Benfica – been told it’s close. 🚨🔴 #transfers Barcelona still pushing to sell Umtiti after Lenglét and Manaj. Next outgoing: Trincão to Sporting, €10m for 50% – as per @MatteMoretto. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

It would be something of a blow for Umtiti given Genesio had publicly talked about him and reportedly the central defender had travelled to France to complete the deal.

Once again it appears both player and club must search for a destination for Umtiti. The former Lyon defender abstained from surgery in order to play and win the World Cup with France in 2018. Since, he has haunted by recurring injuries and it appears that nightmare is continuing, with that decision increasingly looking like a deal with the devil.