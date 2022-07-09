Report – Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona reach agreement

After around nine months of negotiations, including a significant freeze in relations between the player and the club, Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona have reached an agreement on a contract.

Mundo Deportivo say that an agreement has been found between the two parties for the French winger to stay at Barcelona for two further seasons. In terms of salary, Dembele is looking at a 40% cut from the wage he was earning last season.

His spell at Barcelona has been a bumpy ride, but there is little doubt that his best form in Blaugrana has come in the final six months of his career. Despite playing around half the minutes of his closest rivals, Dembele finished the La Liga season as the top assister in the division.

Although it’s unlikely the terms of the deal will ever become public, if this information is to be taken at its word, it will be seen as a victory for Sporting Director Mateu Alemany. Barcelona have played hardball with Dembele for months and it appears as if they may end up keeping one of their most dangerous players from last season at a reduced price.