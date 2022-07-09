Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus starts preseason with intense workouts

Real Madrid returned to training yesterday as they begun preseason, with hopes of defending their La Liga and Champions League trophies this season. Their squad will have been under no illusions that their holidays are over though.

Renowned Fitness Coach Antonio Pintus was in charge on the first day of training as the players completed two sessions at 10:00 and then 17:30. The players were put through their paces in 35-degree heat, with Carlo Ancelotti taking a back seat as Pintus directed matters.

Real Madrid had 17 players available for the sessions, six of which were youth team players in Luis López, Rafa Marín, Vinicius Tobias, Antonio Blanco and Juanmi Latasa. French defender Ferland Mendy worked out in the gym on his own as he was not fully fit, as per Sport.

Several key players are still on holiday and all will have returned on the 14th of July, before heading to the USA on a preseason tour on the 19th.