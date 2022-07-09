Real Madrid confirm Marco Asensio asking price

Real Madrid have set a new €50m asking price for Spanish international Marco Asensio this month.

Asensio faces a career crossroads as he heads into the final year of his current contract in Madrid, with 19 La Liga starts last season, and 12 cameos from the bench in league action.

A lack of regular football has reopened speculation over a possible move away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are prepared to listen to offers for the Mallorcan born winger, provided they meet their current valuation of the 26-year-old.

Premier League giants Liverpool have been linked with a possible bid, as Jurgen Klopp looks set to overhaul his squad in the coming weeks.

However, Asensio will be seeking firm assurances over a first team role, and that will be the key factor in deciding a possible move to Anfield over staying in Madrid.