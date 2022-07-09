Raphinha misses Leeds United tour as transfer is negotiated

The transfer of Raphinha is not a private affair. Most transfers are negotiated behind closed doors with snippets being revealed to the press.

Yet earlier in the week Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch revealed to the press that he wasn’t sure what the future held for his Brazilian star.

Chelsea appear to have had an offer accepted by the club, but as of yet the player is rejecting the chance to move to London. Barcelona meanwhile are in talks with Leeds but yet to reach either an agreement with Leeds or the quantity of Chelsea’s offer.

Leeds seem content with the fact that Raphinha will be leaving the club and have thus left him at home as the club set off on a tour to Australia. That news was confirmed by both Mundo Deportivo and Phil Hay.

The front page of Sport was dedicated to Raphinha on Saturday morning, as they reported that a deal was close between Leeds and Barcelona.

The entire transfer seems contingent on Barcelona’s ability to strike a deal with Leeds. Whichever way it goes, all parties will be left in little doubt as to where the deal fell through. Should Barcelona fail to secure his signature now, the public pursuit will only hurt their reputation. Furthermore, any player they do try to sign in that position will be aware that that they are second choice.