Paris Saint-Germain confident of beating Barcelona to Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona have been very explicit about their wishes for the summer, just as Bayern Munich have remained explicit in their statement of the fact that Lewandowski has a contract with the Bavarian giants.

One club who has not been public about their aims is Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions have a star-studded frontline of Neymar Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but are seemingly interested in bringing the Polish forward to the Parc des Princes.

That’s according to BILD editor Christian Falk, who says PSG are convinced they can hijack a deal for Lewandowski. With Lewandowski having pulled all the moves to force an exit from Bayern, PSG consider his situation irreversible at Bayern and are waiting to pounce. Barcelona are in negotiations with Bayern for Lewandowski, but should they lack the finances to force their hand, PSG most certainly will.

It is believed that Lewandowski would prefer a move to Barcelona, but should that option fail, then perhaps he would be open to a move to Paris or Chelsea.

Given his signing is an express wish from Xavi Hernandez, it would suggest that Barcelona will push themselves to the limit for the Polish forward. Yet the manner in which Barcelona and Lewandowski have attempted to push through a move have not gone down well in Munich and that could influence matters against the Catalans.