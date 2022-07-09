Lyon star Houssem Aoaur rejects Sevilla links

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has refuted media reports linking him with a potential summer move to La Liga.

The French international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants after emerging as one of the best creative playmakers in European football.

Another impressive campaign at the Groupama Stadium has heightened speculation over a departure as he enters the final year of his contract at Lyon.

Despite rumours linking him with a possible switch to Sevilla, the 24-year-old has dismissed the reports, as he gears up for the new campaign in France.

“More nonsense? Another summer of lies?”, he posted in connection to social media posts hinting at his exit.

Julen Lopetegui has overseen a slow start to the summer transfer window with a deal for Marcao almost complete following Diego Carlos’ move to Aston Villa.

The former La Roja boss is expected to bring in attacking reinforcements but Aouar is not currently amongst his targets.