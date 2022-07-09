Luis Suarez continues to reject non-European offers

Luis Suarez’s search for a new club looks set to stretch on this month as the veteran striker considers his options.

Suarez left Atletico Madrid when his contract expired last month after two seasons in the Spanish capital.

The Uruguayan international has consistently stated his preference is to remain in Europe, ahead of the new campaign, as he looks to continue playing at the highest level.

He was tempted by a move to Argentinian side River Plate, but the 35-year-old rejected their offer, after they were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores.

Talks with other clubs in Central and South America have faltered with Suarez confirmed three more rejections in recent weeks.

“They called me from Toluca, but that did not work out. And Diego Aguirre wants me at Cruz Azul, but Mexico is not an option”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez also dismissed a potential move back to his boyhood club Nacional alongside interest from Major League Soccer.

His stance remains set on agreeing a move to a European club with offers from former side Ajax, and a possible reunion with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, possible options.