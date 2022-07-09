Las Palmas turn down opportunity to sign Cesc Fabregas

After three years in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, Cesc Fabregas is once again on the hunt for a new team after his contract expired this summer.

Speaking on the matter, Fabregas had said he needed a new challenge and to have fun after an injury-blighted year in France.

One of those challenges he was willing to face was Las Palmas. Cadena SER reported that Fabregas had offered himself to Las Palmas, something which was then confirmed by a director at the club to La Provincia Diario de Las Palmas. His quote was picked up by UDLasPalmas.net.

“Yes, of course they offered us Cesc Fabregas, just as 10,000 other names arrive at our offices and to our sporting directorate. But at the moment we can’t assume the salary of Cesc Fabregas. It’s a purely logical circumstance that any fan will understand. It doesn’t form part of our economic reality.”

The original report also claimed that Fabregas was fielding offers from the Middle East and Major League Soccer in the USA, while the primary remaining option in Spain would be Girona.

The latter option would allow him to return to his native Catalonia and La Liga for just the second time in his career, following his mixed spell with Barcelona. Girona is also known for its good lifestyle and aesthetic beauty.