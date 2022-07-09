La Masia star Fabio Blanco tipped for Barcelona pre-season role

Barcelona’s tour of the United States this month could include an experimental squad for Xavi.

With certain players granted extra time off this summer, due to the June international window, the La Blaugrana first team picture remains incomplete.

Xavi is looking to ease his veteran stars back into action in the coming weeks with their first La Liga game set for August 13, at home to Rayo Vallecano.

However, with his young stars given a chance to impress this month, speculation is growing over who will be included for the trip across the Atlantic.

As per reports from Marca, La Masia starlet Fabio Blanco is being considered for the travelling party, after an strong showing in the early stages of pre-season.

The 17-year-old is primarily used as a winger, and with speculation continuing over Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha’s potential arrivals, Xavi could utilise the teenager as an option.

Barcelona face their first warm up game against Catalan neighbours UE Olot on July 13, before jetting off to the US, ahead of four matches in North America this month.