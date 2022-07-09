Joseba Zaldua swaps Real Sociedad for Cadiz

Real Sociedad’s veteran full back Joseba Zaldua has agreed a deal to join up with La Liga rivals Cadiz.

The experienced defender has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Anoeta in recent weeks after playing a reduced squad role in the last 12 months.

With less than 12 months now left on his contract in the Basque Country, the 30-year-old has made the decision to move on, with club president Jokin Aperribay confirming the agreement.

As per reports from Diario AS, Zaldua will join Cadiz on a free transfer, after La Real agreed to release him from his ongoing contract in San Sebastian.

Zaldua has spent the entirety of his senior career at Real Sociedad, aside from a loan spell with Leganes in 2017/28, after emerging through the club’s youth ranks.

He leaves the club with 190 first team appearances to his name alongside a Copa del Rey title from 2020.