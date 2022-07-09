Jose Mourinho linked with Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho could offer Saul Niguez a route out of Atletico Madrid this summer if the Spaniard pushes for a move.

Niguez has returned to Madrid, following a season long loan at Chelsea, but his role at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano remains unclear.

Diego Simeone was happy to offload him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and the Argentinian boss is still unconvinced by his long-term status with Los Rojiblancos.

The 27-year-old has issued a message of positivity ahead of the new campaign but the decision could be taken out of his hands.

“I hope to give the best of myself. I’m aware of the fact I’m coming from a loan, in which I didn’t have a lot of minutes. I must earn a place in the team through work, consistency and a lot of sacrifice.”

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Niguez is one of three players being considered by Mourinho, as he looks to rebuild his squad this summer.

A move for Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi has stalled, and Niguez could be an option, with Atletico prepared to consider offers in the region of €25m, as Simeone aims to release funds for new signings.