Francisco Trincao to leave Barcelona in a matter of hours

Francisco Trincao’s flying spell at Barcelona could be close to an end just two summers after he made the move for €31m in 2020.

As Sport note, three of Portugal’s major papers (O Jogo, A Bola and Record) all ran the story of Trincao’s imminent return to Portuguese football on Saturday morning. The 22-year-old is expected to move to Sporting CP in a matter of hours.

The deal will add €10m to the coffers at Barcelona in exchange for 50% of his rights, meaning a future sale would also benefit Barcelona. Equally Sporting might choose to purchase the rest of his rights, while Barcelona will retain a buyback clause for the former Wolves player too.

Ultimately at this point, it looks like Barcelona will make at least an €11m loss on Trincao. Although the money is welcome now given the club’s desire to reform their squad, it typifies the transfer policy under previous President Josep Maria Bartomeu. Trincao was bought for a fee over his market value and without a well-thought out plan for his integration into the first team. As has happened with many of their deals in recent years, it has resulted in an exit for a much lower fee without much contribution to the team.