Espanyol

Espanyol beat Celtic to Brazilian midfield target

Espanyol have beaten out competition from Celtic in order to sign Vinicius Souza on loan.

The 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder heads to Catalonia for a season on loan from Lommel, as was made official by the club on Friday. Souza arrived in European football in 2020 following a move from Flamengo, which was reported at €2.5m in value. Last season he spent on loan at KV Mechelen in Belgian football.

Souza was closely linked with Celtic too, but ultimately opted for a move to La Liga. That will no doubt please Los Pericos, but there may well be some disappointment that they failed to secure a buy option on the defensive midfielder, which slightly changes the way his season might be handled.

His presence will be appreciated by manager Diego Martinez however, as he strengthens a relatively light midfield core, previously consisting of just Pol Lozano, Sergi Darder and Keidi Bare. Souza should also add a little more presence in the middle of the park.

Posted by

Tags espanyol Lommel Manchester City Vinicius Souza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News