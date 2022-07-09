Celta Vigo to pounce for Barcelona outcast if contract issues are resolved

Alongside Barcelona’s attempts to furnish their squad with talented and hungry players to elevate their level, ‘operacion salida’ (operation exit) is in full swing too.

One of several names that Barcelona are keen to move on is back-up goalkeeper Neto Murara. The Brazilian arrived from Valencia in 2019, seeing Jasper Cillessen head in the other direction.

However his elevated salary has become something of a burden for Barcelona and the new leadership at the club are keen to move him on. The 32-year-old still has a year left on his contract and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona told Neto he could leave for free in January.

However Neto refused to depart, hoping to hang onto to his wages at Barcelona. Since, Celta Vigo have emerged as a candidate for his signature this summer, but will not pay a transfer fee for him.

The Galicians are keen to replace Matias Dituro, who has returned to Chilean football, and Neto is one of the options they have settled on. If Neto will not leave on a free, Celta would consider a loan and splitting his salary. The Blaugrana are also open to finding a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

For Barcelona, youngster Inaki Pena looks set to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s backup next season. The 23-year-old has returned from a loan deal with Galatasaray and looks to be a fine prospect in goal.

Image via PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images