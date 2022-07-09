Brighton prepared to battle for Marc Cucurella

Brighton are gearing up to keep Marc Cucurella at the club this summer.

The La Roja international has impressed on his debut season in English football after joining the club from Getafe last summer.

35 Premier League appearances as part of the Seagulls impressive 2021/22 campaign earmarked Cucurella to move on, but no change has been made.

Manchester City have reportedly registered a potential interest in the 23-year-old with Pep Guardiola looking to secure a permanent left back option.

However, despite the speculation, Brighton CEO Paul Barber claimed no offers have come in, and the club’s stance on Cucurella remains unchanged.

“We haven’t received any bids”, as per reports from Sky Sports.

“He was our double player of the year, he had a fantastic season.

“We’re very, very happy with Marc, he’s done a great job since coming to Brighton.”

City have looked to focus their attention in other areas of their squad in recent weeks with attacking duo Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez joined by England star Kalvin Phillips.

Cucurella is under contract at the AMEX Stadium until 2026 and Graham Potter’s side are unlikely to sell him for less than £35m, if City do make an official bid.