Bayern Munich hoping to persuade 16-year-old Barcelona gem into move

As Barcelona covet Bayern Munich’s star veteran, the Bavarian club are hoping to steal away the next generation from under their feet.

According to SkyInfos, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, FC Hollywood are looking to tempt Adam Aznou to the club. The 16-year-old left-back is out of contract with the club and still hasn’t accepted a renewal from Barcelona.

Aznou is a talented left-back and sources say that he has a chance at the first-team if things go well. He is expected to play in an under-19 side (Juvenil B) next season if he stays at La Masia.

The news of Bayern’s interest was first reported at the end of May and it appears they are closing in on their mark. Aznou has been invited to Bavaria to take a look at their training facilities, as Barcelona try to convince Aznou to stay.

As ever with Barcelona, it’s always a cause for concern within the club whenever their better talents are poached away by others. Recent seasons may have convinced La Masia players that they once again have an opportunity to make it into the first team, but equally their intention to spend this summer could undo some of that work.