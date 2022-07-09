Barcelona confirm Camp Nou pitch repairs

Barcelona have confirmed plans to relay the Camp Nou pitch ahead of the new season.

La Blaugrana have returned to pre-season training in recent days ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign with Xavi’s squad facing a busy warm up schedule.

Their first summer outing is away at local neighbours UE Olot, before heading off to the United States for four matches, before the end of July.

❗🏟️ En marcha la renovación del terreno de juego del Spotify Camp Nou para dejar el césped en perfectas condiciones 📎 Conoce todos los detalles del proceso aquí 👇https://t.co/DpoLHdlWkJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 9, 2022

On their return to Spain, Xavi’s charges will take on Club Universidad Nacional (Pumas) on August 7 in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou.

Ahead of their trip to the USA, the club will begin plans to replace the pitch, in time for their final pre-season home game, before hosting Rayo Vallecano in a league opener on August 13.

The new pitch will be a hybrid of real grass and synthetic fibres with the latter replaced each season to avoid the surface becoming damaged.