Barcelona and Leeds on the verge of agreeing Raphinha deal

Despite strong interest and better offers from Premier League clubs, Barcelona may be about to seal a deal for Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger has an offer on the table from Chelsea, but has been holding out for the option to go to Barcelona, having already agreed personal terms with the Catalans. The sticking point was whether Barcelona could reach a deal with Leeds United.

Sport say that the differences between Leeds and Barcelona are on the point of being resolved. Only the final details are to be sorted out and in the space of 48 hours, Raphinha could be arriving in Barcelona to sign his contract.

Chelsea had reportedly offered in the region of €70m, but Barcelona have marked their final offer at €55m plus variables for the Brazilian. Yet the article cites sources involved in the negotiations who are optimistic that a deal is imminent. They also point out that if a transfer to Barcelona does come off, it will be the desire of Raphinha and Deco to take the player to Barcelona that have been decisive.

Barcelona are also seemingly on the verge of re-signing Ousmane Dembele to a two-year deal as well, according to Mundo Deportivo. If and when both end up playing for Barcelona next season, it will be a statement of intent from the Catalans as they try to mix it with Real Madrid next season.