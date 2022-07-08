Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona edge closer to completing deal for Clement Lenglet

Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have the paperwork ready to complete the transfer of Clement Lenglet according to Fabrizio Romano. A medical will be completed soon and then the contracts will be signed and he’ll join Tottenham on a season-long loan.

That’s not the only business Barcelona are in the midst of conducting. Barcelona B striker Rey Manaj is on the verge of joining Championship outfit Watford while Sergino Dest’s future is also up in the air. But getting Lenglet’s significant wages off the books is good business by director Mateu Alemany.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in January of 2018 and enjoyed a strong start to his career at Camp Nou but in recent years his prominence has faded significantly. Last season he fell behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in the pecking order and Andreas Christensen has also been brought in this year. A fresh start makes sense.