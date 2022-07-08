Tottenham confirm Clement Lenglet loan

Tottenham Hotspur have completed a deal to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on a season long loan.

Spurs have been tracking the French international as part of their summer recruitment after his role at Camp Nou reduced in the last 12 months.

Barcelona are keen to offload high earning squad players ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and Lenglet’s status as a back-up player earmarked him for an exit.

The Premier League giants have now confirmed the move, subject to international clearance, with Lenglet set to join up with Antonio Conte’s squad next week.

Tottenham fly out to South Korea in the coming day, with warm up matches scheduled against a K League representative side on July 13, before Lenglet’s potential debut against his former club Sevilla three days later in South Korea.

Lenglet’s arrival brings Tottenham’s summer business up to five new faces after securing deals for Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster.