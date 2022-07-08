Spain kick off Euro 2022 campaign with dominant Finland win

Spain kicked off their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 campaign with a dominant 4-1 Group B win over Finland.

La Roja head into the competition amongst the favourites despite losing key player Alexia Putellas to injury last week.

However, despite the absence of Putellas, and an early Finland goal, Jorge Vilda’s charges kept their nerve in Milton Keynes.

Captain Irene Paredes led the Spanish response before the break, as the Barcelona defender nodded home Mariona Caldentey’s corner.

That goal settled Spain’s nerves before the interval as Paredes’ La Blaugrana teammate Aitana Bonmatí steered home a brilliant header.

With the balance of the game fully tipped in the second 45, Spain took full control late on.

Lucia Garcia headed home a third, before Caldentey emphatically fired home a penalty in added time.

Spain now face a crucial tie up against eight times European champions Germany on July 12 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Images via Getty Images