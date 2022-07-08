Sergio Ramos marks the one year anniversary of his signing for Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Real Madrid one year ago today according to Mundo Deportivo. And it’s been a tough year. The Andalusian centre-back has seen his first season in France plagued by never-ending injuries.

Ramos has played just 13 games so far for PSG, 12 in Ligue 1 and one in the Coupe de France. He didn’t make his debut for the Parisian outfit until November 28th, three and a half months after the season got underway. In total, he only managed to play 843 minutes of action despite earning €10m net per season.

As he enters the second year of a two-year deal, Ramos will be determined to ensure his injury problems are behind him. Christophe Galtier has just replaced Mauricio Pochettino and there’s a chance for the veteran to make a fresh start – especially with the prospect of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.