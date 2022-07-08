Ronald Koeman issues Barcelona warning over Frenkie de Jong exit

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told the club not to sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s squad overhaul ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

However, with the two clubs gridlocked in negotiations, as Barcelona aim for an initial fee of €65m, rising to €85m with add-ons, no progress has been made.

Club president Joan Laporta hinted de Jong needs to reduce his salary to stay at the Camp Nou, despite his personal determination to keep hold of the former Ajax playmaker.

Laporta’s stance is mirrored by Koeman, who believes letting de Jong leave sends a negative message about Barcelona’s progress.

“I have a lot of contact with Frenkie and I know his situation”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s already said he wants to stay, and his intention is to continue at Barca.

“There are many rumours, but I think Barca always keep the best and sign the best. To improve, you don’t sell players like Frenkie de Jong.”

Koeman’s comments will refocus attention on how Barcelona handle the situation in the coming weeks, with both Laporta and de Jong pushing for a continuation in Catalonia.

However, if he cannot agree terms on a restructured contract, United will be ready to make a renewed move for the 25-year-old.