Roma pull the plug on pursuit of Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

Roma have called off their pursuit of Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes according to Marca. Meetings took place toward the end of May with the idea of the Italian club signing the Portuguese but negotiations haven’t progressed and they’ve pulled the plug.

Valencia wanted in the region of €40m for Guedes and Roma decided that he wasn’t worth that kind of outlay. They’ll instead focus their efforts on another profile of forward. Valencia, meanwhile, will hope that a suitor from the Premier League submits an interesting offer for their star striker. The Spanish club need to make a big sale this summer from a financial perspective.

Valencia lost €70m last season and are yet to make the sale they need. Two other players who could be sold due to financial realities are Carlos Soler and Jose Gaya – but it’s thought Valencia would rather part company with Guedes than either of those two.