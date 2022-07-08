Rodrygo Goes announces he’s going to sign a new contract with Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes has announced that he’s going to extend his contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2028. The Brazilian forward truly came of age in 2021/22 and proved crucial as Madrid lifted both La Liga and their 14th Champions League.

Rodrygo, speaking with ABC in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano, revealed that playing for Madrid is a realisation of his dream. Madrid have included a €1bn release clause in the six-year deal to ward off any potential suitors for him. The Brazilian, who’s earned five caps for his country and scored one goal, has contributed 18 goals and 21 assists in 108 games for Madrid.

Rodrygo, 21, was born in Osasco in Brazil and began his football career with Santos at the age of ten. He broke into their first team at 16 and had secured a move to the Santiago Bernabeu by the time he hit 18. After serving a brief time with Castilla he stepped up to the first team and he’s now a key member of the squad.