Rennes have last-minute doubts about signing Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona according to Diario Sport. Bruno Genesio, the French club’s coach, said that Umtiti is a player Rennes really like but they’re concerned about the centre-back’s physical condition.

Barcelona are in the process of selling as much deadwood as they can this summer and Umtiti has been identified as such. The Frenchman, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, fell behind Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet last season. Lenglet is leaving for Tottenham Hotspur this summer but Andreas Christensen has already been brought in.

Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016 and enjoyed a superb first two seasons at Camp Nou. But since the World Cup in Russia he’s suffered a litany of injury problems and lost his place in the French squad. He’ll hope to get his career back on his track soon.