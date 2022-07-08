Real Madrid return for pre-season ahead of US tour

Real Madrid have reported back for their first day of pre-season training.

Los Blancos head into the 2022/23 campaign as defending Spanish and European champions following an impressive return to the club for Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Ancelotti has granted certain players an extended break this month due to their involvement in the June international schedule.

However, the majority of first team players reported for first team duty in Valdebebas ahead of their warm up tour of the United States later this month.

Ancelotti’s squad are due to leave Spain next weekend, ahead of a training camp, and three games, in North America.

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in Las Vegas on July 23, before clashes with Club America and Juventus, on July 26 and 30 respectively.

On their return to Europe, Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 10 in Helsinki, before kicking off their domestic campaign at Almeria four days later.