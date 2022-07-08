Pepe Reina completes Villarreal comeback

Former Spanish international Pepe Reina has completed his long awaited return to Villarreal.

Reina has played a rotating role at Lazio in the last two seasons after returning from a brief loan spell back in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

The 39-year-old’s contract was automatically extended in Rome at the end of 2021/22 but the former Liverpool stopper told the club he wanted a return to the Estadio de la Ceramica this summer.

¡Groguets! Estas son las primeras palabras de @PReina25 como jugador del #Villarreal 👇: pic.twitter.com/55eEHcIvG1 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 8, 2022

Following Sergio Asenjo’s own club return, after rejoining Real Valladolid on a free transfer earlier this month, Reina has now penned a one-year deal with the Yellow Submarine.

Reina enjoyed a strong spell with the club, between 2002 and 2005, before heading for Anfield, and an eight-season stint on Merseyside.

However, he is expected to replace Asenjo as a back up option for Unai Emery in 2022/23, with Geronimo Rulli firmly established as his No.1 choice, following his move from Real Sociedad in 2020.