Oscar Rodriguez completes move from Sevilla to Celta on season-long loan

Oscar Rodriguez has joined Celta from Sevilla on loan until the end of the season according to Marca. The deal includes an option to buy believed to be €10m that comes into play in the summer. The creative midfielder passed his medical on Friday morning.

Rodriguez has already spoken to Eduardo Coudet and will travel with the rest of the Celta squad on Monday when they begin their pre-season tour of Mexico and the United States. Coudet is understood to be delighted with the signing and Rodriguez has been tracked by Celta since before he joined Sevilla.

Rodriguez, 24, has two Spanish caps to his name and joined Sevilla from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 after shining on loan at Leganes between 2018 and 2020. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Getafe and will be looking forward to getting a full pre-season under his belt in Galicia.