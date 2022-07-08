Nacho Fernandez set Real Madrid title target in 2022/23

Veteran Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has issued a rallying call ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Fernandez was amongst the group of players returning to action at Valdebebas as Los Blancos kicked off their pre-season schedule in Madrid.

The 2021/22 campaign saw a return to dominance for the club as Carlo Ancelotti masterminded a Spanish and European double at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

However, despite their success at the back end of last season, the club have not stood still in recent weeks with key reinforcements brought into the squad.

Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni have arrived as long standing squad players have moved on from the Spanish capital.

The new faces will strengthen Ancelotti’s options and Nacho wants his teammates to hit the ground running next month

“Hello Madridistas. We are back to work and back home”, as per an interview with Real Madrid’s social media channels.

“We really want to do another season full of titles and great moments.”

On their return from the United States, Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 10 in Helsinki, before starting their league campaign at Almeria four days later.