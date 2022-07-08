Luka Jovic flies to Italy ahead of completing move to Fiorentina

Luka Jovic is flying to Italy this morning to complete his transfer from Real Madrid to Fiorentina according to Fabrizio Romano. A permanent deal has been confirmed that sees Madrid receive no fee for the Serbian but retain a 50% sell-on clause in him.

Jovic joined Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt after establishing a reputation as one of the sharpest shooters in European football. But he failed to replicate the form that earned him the move to the Santiago Bernabeu – after scoring 40 goals in 93 games for Eintracht he only managed three in 51 for Madrid. It just didn’t work out for him in Spain.

Madrid will be pleased to have his considerable wages off the books and look to reinvest the savings elsewhere in the squad. Not that they have much to improve – they won both La Liga and the Champions League last season. They’re in a good moment.