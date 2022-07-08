Galatasaray are in negotiations to sign William Carvalho from Real Betis

Galatasaray are in negotiations with Portuguese international William Carvalho according to Mundo Deportivo. Although the Turkish outfit haven’t yet made a formal offer to Real Betis. It’s understood that Betis want between €8m and €10m for him.

Carvalho has just one year left on his contract at the Benito Villamarin and Galatasaray are the most successful team in Turkish football. They have 22 league titles and 18 cups to their name. But last season was poor – they finished just 13th. They’re intent on strengthening this summer and have already signed Sergio Oliveira from Porto – Carvalho is now in their sights.

Galatasaray are also about to sell Brazilian centre-back Marcao to Betis’ city rivals Sevilla for a fee of €12m plus €3m in add-ons. That money could be invested in Carvalho if they’re so inclined. Betis are awaiting them to make their opening offer for Carvalho, who’s played 135 game for Betis since joining.