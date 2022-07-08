Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria joins Juventus

Angel Di Maria has completed a free transfer move to Serie A powerhouses Juventus.

The Argentinian international has been in contract talks with the Turin club in recent weeks following his free transfer exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite previous rumours linking him with a return to Spanish football, the 34-year-old has now opted to make the switch to Italy, on a 12-month deal.

Di Maria’s arrival at the club is not expected to be the end of their ongoing transfer business with Paul Pogba days away from a return.

The Frenchman has indicated his desire to complete a comeback to Max Allegri’s side following his exit from Manchester United last month.

Pogba is expected to be handed a three year contract as Di Maria follows the pattern of short term agreements for players aged 30+.

Both players will join up with Allegri’s squad in the coming days ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States.