Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be travelling with Manchester United on their pre-season tour

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t travel with Manchester United on their pre-season tour this summer according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese is missing because of personal issues but, reading between the lines, it’s clear he’s keen to leave Old Trafford.

Cristiano has no intention of competing in the Europa League in 2022/23 and that’s all that United can offer him. They finished sixth in the Premier League last season to scrape a place in Europe’s second-tier tournament and Cristiano, at 37, doesn’t believe he has the time to wait for them to return to the elite.

That elite is the Champions League, the competition the Portuguese has won a remarkable five times – four times with Real Madrid and once with United. His ambition is to draw level with Paco Gento and win a sixth and to do that he believes he needs to leave Old Trafford for pastures new. Where it is he lands, however, is very much unclear at this moment in time.