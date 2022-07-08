Chelsea preparing to mount final offensive for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde

Chelsea are preparing to mount a final offensive for Sevilla centre-back – and Barcelona target – Jules Kounde according to Diario AS. The West London club are willing to offer more for the Frenchman but their interest in other players hasn’t sat well.

Chelsea have been looking at several other centre-backs over the past few weeks meaning that Kounde’s priority is now Barcelona, who’ve made it clear from the start that he’s their first-choice. But Kounde is also aware of Barcelona’s tricky financial situation and isn’t prepared to wait for the Catalan club to get their house in order. If a deal is struck with Chelsea he’ll join them.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and three seasons later is one of the most highly rated centre-backs in European football. He’s formed a superb partnership with Diego Carlos at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and is still just 23 years of age. Whoever signs him are signing a centre-back for the next decade.