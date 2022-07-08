Chelsea aiming to secure Reece James extension amid Real Madrid links

Premier League giants Chelsea are looking to wrap up a long term contract extension with England international Reece James.

James has emerged as a crucial player for Thomas Tuchel’s Blues in the last 18 months with the German boss determined to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

However, Real Madrid’s interest in the 22-year-old defender has changed the complexion of talks, with the La Liga giants already scouting him nine times since the start of 2020/21.

James’ performances against Los Blancos across two legs in the Champions League quarter final action last season increased Carlo Ancelotti’s interest, alongside admiring glances for Manchester City.

According to reports from I Sport, Chelsea are confident of extending his current deal beyond 2025 to 2028, with a rise in his £80,000 weekly wage.

However, despite his persistence over James, Tuchel may be forced to admit defeat in his race to retain either Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso, with Barcelona monitoring the Spanish duo.