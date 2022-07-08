Celta close in on signing of USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre

Celta are closing in on the signing of USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement is in place for a fee of $2m – Luis Campos sees him as a star of the future. De la Torre has already agreed personal terms with Celta.

De La Torre, 24, was born in San Diego but took his first steps in senior football with Premier League side Fulham. He joined them in 2013 after spells with Nomads Youth Soccer Club and San Diego Surf. He failed to establish himself with the West London outfit, however, leaving for the Netherlands and Heracles Almelo in 2020. He’s since played 69 games for the Dutch side.

De la Torre, who’s earned ten caps for the USMNT, is a coup for Celta. They’ll be hoping to improve on their eleventh place finish in La Liga last season and push for a Europa League next year.