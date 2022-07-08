Bayern Munich reject Alvaro Morata as Robert Lewandowski replacement

Bayern Munich have turned down the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata if Robert Lewandowski leaves the club this summer.

The Spanish international has returned to Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 season after Serie A giants Juventus opted against signing him permanently.

His inconsistent return of 20 league goals in two seasons meant the Italians rejected the chance to activate his €35m purchase clause.

Despite Morata’s confidence over a positive final season back in the Spanish capital, his first team opportunities will be limited, as Diego Simeone looks to the future.

Alvaro Morata is back at Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/lduUZaua83 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 8, 2022

As per reports from Sport 1, via Diario AS, Simeone was willing to offload Morata to Bayern, with the Bavarians preparing for Lewandowski’s possible exit this month.

Barcelona are working on a deal for the Polish international as the veteran hitman looks to move on from the Allianz Arena.

Simeone is likely to be forced to work with Morata for the next 12 months with Bayern eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo, if Lewandowski makes the move to Catalonia.