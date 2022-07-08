Barcelona reveal that Pedri is their new number eight

Barcelona have revealed that Pedri is their new number eight. The teenager from the Canary Islands inherits Andres Iniesta’s old number to fulfil a lifelong dream – it was worn by Dani Alves last season but was left vacant after the Brazilian departed the club.

And few would argue that it isn’t deserved. Pedri broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the 2020/21 season, just after he had joined the Catalan club from Las Palmas. And he quickly established himself as a key player for both club and country, becoming a real ever-present in Ronald Koeman’s side.

That summer he went to Euro 2020 and consolidated his status as perhaps the most exciting young midfielder in the European game before going to the Olympic Games with Luis de la Fuente’s team. Injury disrupted his 2021/22 campaign, but when he played he looked the definition of a world-class playmaker. He’s a special talent that, more than anyone else, carries Barcelona on his back.