Barcelona prepare final offensive for Leeds United winger Raphinha

Barcelona’s pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha is beginning to heat up according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club have submitted a final offer of €55m for the Brazilian and are awaiting the Premier League club’s response.

That’s lower than what Chelsea have offered for Raphinha but the Brazilian has made it crystal clear that he only wants to join Barcelona – that could help the deal get over the line. Leeds will make a decision in the coming hours before their squad departs for a pre-season tour of Australia.

Raphinha joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Rennes and has since become one of the most exciting forwards in the Premier League. As tenacious as he is talented, the 25-year-old has become a Brazilian international during his time at Elland Road and will be part of Tite’s squad heading to the World Cup. He’d change the face of Barcelona’s attack.