Barcelona maintain interest in Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro despite recent renewal

Barcelona have maintained their interest in Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro despite his recent three-year renewal with the club from the Canary Islands according to Mundo Deportivo. With the renewal his release clause has risen to the sum of €30m.

Barcelona’s position is that they’ll move for the player when the financial conditions are in place to do so. And Las Palmas believe their latest wonderkid is bound for Camp Nou, just like Pedri before him, despite interest from Manchester City and Villarreal. The only difference in opinion between Barcelona and Las Palmas is whether Moleiro stays on loan for a season or not – Barcelona are understood to want him right now.

Moleiro, 18, has made 38 appearances for Las Palmas across all competitions to date, contributing three goals and an assist. He’s also an international with the U19 Spanish national team, having scored one goal. He’s valued at €3m by Transfermarkt.