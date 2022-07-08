Barcelona are willing to sell Frenkie de Jong even if they don’t land Bernardo Silva

Despite Joan Laporta’s public comments, Barcelona are ready to sell Frenkie de Jong according to Diario AS. And it’s understood that the Dutchman’s transfer isn’t dependent on Barcelona being able to replace him with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona’s hopes of signing the Portuguese are understood to be dimming due to the financial outlay it would take to prise him from the Etihad Stadium – about €100m. But Barcelona will move on De Jong regardless due to his refusal to lower his salary. His destination, however, is up in the air. Chelsea and Manchester United appear to be the two best-placed clubs at this moment.

Chelsea have emerged as a strong contender as Barcelona are currently in talks with them already over the transfer of Marcos Alonso, the Spaniard they believe would offer serious competition to Jordi Alba at Camp Nou next season. The thought is a part-exchange could be done.