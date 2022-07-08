Barcelona agree deal with Watford for the transfer of Albanian striker Rey Manaj

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Watford for Rey Manaj according to Mundo Deportivo. The clubs will make the news official in the coming hours. The Albanian striker is ready to move to England and is waiting for the go-ahead on his medical.

Watford won’t pay a fee for his services. Manaj’s contract with Barcelona ends in the summer of 2023 and so instead of charging a fee the Catalan club have instead taken a percentage of a future sale should Manaj depart Watford in the near future. Manaj, 25 years of age, spent last season on loan at Italian side Spezia.

Manaj began his career in Italy with Piacenza before coming through as a senior footballer with Cremonese. After a year there he joined Internazionale, then signing for Albacete after loan spells with Pescara, Pisa and Granada. He joined Barcelona after two years with Albacete. He’s scored 16 goals for Barcelona B.