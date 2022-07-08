Atletico Madrid confirm the signing of Brazilian forward Samuel Lino from Gil Vicente

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they’ve signed Samuel Lino from Gil Vicente in an official club statement. The Brazilian forward has signed a five-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitano and arrives in Spain after a three-year stint in the Liga NOS.

Lino played 99 matches for Gil Vicente during his time there, contributing 26 goals and five assists to the Portuguese side to become one of the most effective attackers in the Liga NOS. He’s able to play on either wing and is understood to be lightning quick – he passed his medical today before putting pen to paper.

Atletico will hope his arrival can provide fresh impetus after the disappointment that was the 2021/22 campaign. They began that season as reigning champions of La Liga only to end up finishing a disappointing third and failing to make any impact on the Champions League. Diego Simeone will be expecting a whole lot more in 2022/23.