Almeria sign highly-rated Barcelona left-back as part of La Liga survival bid

Almeria have continued their efforts to construct a La Liga level squad by adding Barcelona left-back Arnau Sola.

The 19-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Barcelona, having impressed on 11 occasions for the B side this season. He had also made 7 appearances for Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League.

He signs a five-year contract with Almeria, where he will compete with another former Barcelona left-back for his spot in Sergio Akieme under former Barcelona assistant Rubi. The club confirmed the signing via their official website on Thursday evening.

🔴⚪️ 𝗔 𝗥 𝗡 𝗔 𝗨 S O L À ⚪️🔴 El lateral izquierdo llega libre procedente del @FCBarcelona y firma hasta 2027 con la UD Almería. ¡Bienvenido! | #ArnauSolaRojiblanco pic.twitter.com/3Nej48V12L — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) July 7, 2022

As Sport remarked, Sola is competent defensively and adds a veritable weapon with the ball. Arriving at Barcelona’s La Masia academy aged 12, Sola displays many of the technical qualities that are typical of its graduates and combines them with speed.

Sola is Almeria’s third signing of the season, following the arrivals of Houboulang Mendes (24) and Gui Guedes (20). Having won the Segunda last year, most would agree that their squad requires less improvement than many promoted sides. Yet their early moves show an ambition to recruit players who can cut it in La Liga with plenty of room for improvement.